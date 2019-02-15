Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Reading
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Reading

Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick celebrate
Billy Sharp (left) and David McGoldrick have scored 17 of Sheffield United's last 20 goals
Follow live text commentary from 12:45 GMT on Saturday

Sheffield United will be without George Baldock after the right-back injured his calf in the win over Middlesbrough.

Kieron Freeman or Martin Cranie could deputise for Baldock, but Chris Basham is still suspended while Jack O'Connell remains a doubt.

Reading boss Jose Gomes could reward Yakou Meite with a start after impressing in the victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Andy Rinomhota remains a doubt having missed the midweek victory.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have won seven of their last eight league meetings with Reading (D1).
  • Reading have taken just one point from their last three Championship visits to Bramall Lane against Sheffield United (W0 D1 L2), since a 2-0 win in November 2008.
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has been involved in six goals in his last six league starts against Reading (4 goals, 2 assists).
  • Reading are looking to win consecutive Championship games for the first time since December 2017 - this is their 59th league match since then.
  • Seventeen of Sheffield United's last 20 league goals have been scored by Billy Sharp (11) or David McGoldrick (6) - the other three have been scored by Mark Duffy, Leon Clarke and Richard Stearman.
  • Reading have won just two of their last 32 away matches in all competitions (D13 L17).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32187753361761
2Norwich32179661421960
3Sheff Utd32177854342058
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough311312635241151
7Derby3114984336751
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa32101485650644
11Hull32128124542344
12Swansea32128124239344
13Preston321110115047343
14Blackburn321110114349-643
15Brentford311010115043740
16Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
17Stoke32912113340-739
18QPR31116143947-839
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading32611153445-1129
22Rotherham32513143151-2028
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich32310192455-3119
