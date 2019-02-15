Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City
Bolton's Gary O'Neil and Marc Wilson will face fitness tests before the visit of second-placed Norwich City.
The pair picked up calf and hamstring strains respectively during Tuesday's win at Birmingham City.
Norwich will be without midfielder Alex Tettey, who suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's loss at Preston North End.
Canaries midfielder Mario Vrancic (ankle) remains out, but defender Timm Klose (ankle) and midfielder Moritz Leitner (calf) are close to returning.
Daniel Farke's visitors are one point behind Championship leaders Leeds United, while 23rd-placed Bolton are three points from safety.
Match facts
- Bolton have won six of their last eight home league games against Norwich City (L2), winning 2-1 in this fixture last season.
- Norwich have won five of their last seven league games against Bolton (D1 L1), winning 3-2 in the reverse fixture this season.
- Since the start of last season, no Championship side has lost more home Championship games than Bolton (19).
- Norwich have scored a 90th minute goal in three of their last four league matches against Bolton, with two of those winning goals - Gary Hooper in April 2015 and Teemu Pukki in December 2018.
- Bolton are looking to win consecutive league matches for the first time since August 2018.
- Teemu Pukki has scored five of Norwich's last eight Championship goals, including each of their last three.