Brighton & Hove Albion v Derby County

Derby County manager Frank Lampard won the FA Cup four times as a player with Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Brighton are without Florin Andone, who has been retrospectively banned for three games after elbowing Sam Field in the fourth-round replay at West Brom.

Fellow forward Solly March is a doubt with an ankle injury, but Jose Izquierdo is back in training following 10 weeks out with a knee problem.

Tom Lawrence is expected to start for Derby after returning from injury to score against Ipswich on Wednesday.

Midfielder Andy King, on loan from Leicester, is cup-tied.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: Both sides would be forgiven for having one eye on other matters going into this tie.

Brighton's run of just one league win in 11 has left them perilously close to the Premier League relegation zone. Derby, meanwhile, have their sights sets on a play-off place in the Championship.

Given Brighton's current plight and the fact that Derby have already claimed cup scalps against top-flight opposition in Manchester United and Southampton, a win for Frank Lampard's side might go down as an upset but it wouldn't be a huge shock.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Some of the bigger sides have gone out - but for us it's always about taking it one round at a time.

"It's a great opportunity for somebody - we're part of that group of teams.

"We're the favourites this weekend and we understand that. We'd always rather be playing at home against a side outside the top flight - but they're in really good form at the moment."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in the past five meetings in all competitions, winning two and drawing three.

The Seagulls triumphed 3-0 in the most recent encounter in the Championship in March 2017.

This is the third time the two sides have met in the FA Cup. Derby won 10-1 over two legs in the fifth round in 1946, while Brighton secured a 3-1 third-round victory in 1961.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's win at West Brom in the fourth-round replay is their only victory in seven matches in all competitions (D3, L4).

They are attempting to make the FA Cup quarter-finals for a second successive season, and fourth time overall.

The Seagulls have won seven of their eight ties as a top-flight club against lower league teams. The exception was a 3-0 home defeat to third tier Oxford United in the fourth round in 1982.

Brighton's Glenn Murray has scored four goals in five FA Cup appearances, despite not starting any of those matches and playing a total of 67 minutes.

Derby County