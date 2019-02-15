AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Wally Downes took over as AFC Wimbledon manager in December following the departure of Neil Ardley

TEAM NEWS

AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes is expected to keep faith with much of the team who secured a first league victory of the year at Walsall on Tuesday.

January signings Michael Folivi and Shane McLoughlin should feature after making their debuts in that win.

Millwall forward Tom Elliott is a doubt to start against his former club because of illness, but fellow striker Lee Gregory is set to be available.

Ben Marshall, Ben Thompson and Fred Onyedinma are all cup-tied.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: AFC Wimbledon played so well in beating West Ham in the fourth round it was hard to fathom how they were rock bottom of League One. But that's where they still are, having followed up their memorable upset by losing the next two league games without even scoring a goal.

Tuesday's win at Walsall was their first of the new year in the league and gives them a boost ahead of this home tie against Championship opponents.

A last-minute winner saw Millwall beat Everton in the last round and they'll be optimistic of reaching the last eight for the second time in three years, but have won only once away from home all season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Millwall manager Neil Harris: "In the cup, you want to be at the Den against a side like Crystal Palace, or West Ham if they had progressed, but if you don't get a draw like that, you want a tie that means something to you.

"Facing Wimbledon is a South London derby to a certain extent, and it's a huge opportunity for both teams to get through.

"The message to the players is clear - there is a place in the quarter-finals at stake. Just because we've had a final, semi-final and quarter-final in the last 15 years, you cannot take for granted what it means to get to the latter stages of this competition - or the euphoria and excitement that it brings."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think this one will be very tight, but I just have a feeling Millwall will take it on penalties.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

AFC Wimbledon have never beaten Millwall, drawing two and losing two of their four matches in all competitions.

Their first meeting was in the FA Cup, a 4-1 victory for Millwall in the first round in 2009 when AFC Wimbledon were a non-league side.

AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon's win at Walsall last time out was a first in eight league matches (D2, L5).

This is the first time they have ever made the FA Cup fifth round.

AFC Wimbledon have won all four of their FA Cup ties this season without needing a replay.

They have already eliminated two London sides - Isthmian Premier Division Haringey Borough in round one and Premier League West Ham in round four.

Kwesi Appiah has been involved in six goals in his last six FA Cup appearances, scoring four and assisting two. He scored and assisted in both rounds three and four.

Millwall