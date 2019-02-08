Flamengo football club fire: Who are the victims of the tragedy?

Media playback is not supported on this device The blaze is reported to have started in an accommodation block

Ten teenage footballers, all aged between 14 and 16, died on Friday when a fire engulfed a dormitory at the youth team training centre of one of Brazil's biggest football clubs.

The victims were all staying at Ninho de Urubu, the training ground of Flamengo football club in Rio de Janeiro.

Three teenagers were also injured, one of them seriously. He has been taken to hospital for specialist treatment.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.

A Flamengo supporters group posted a tweet with pictures of the 10 victims

The players who died

All biographical information sourced from Globo Esporte.

Arthur Vinicius de Barros Silva Freitas, 14 (defender)

Arthur Vinicius de Barros Silva Freitas was from Volta Redonda, in the south of Rio de Janeiro state, and lived with his mother and his aunt. He played in defence and had represented the Brazil Under-15 team. His 15th birthday would have been on 9 February.

Athila Paixao, 14 (attacker)

Athila started training at the 'Geracao Futuro' school in Lagarto City and travelled to Rio de Janeiro for a trial at Flamengo at the end of March 2018, getting confirmation he would be staying with the club two weeks later. He played for the club in the Zico Cup later that year, scoring three times in the competition.

Bernardo Pisetta, 15 (goalkeeper)

Bernardo was a goalkeeper and arrived at Flamengo in August 2018.

Christian Esmerio, 15 (goalkeeper)

The 15-year-old goalkeeper was regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects and had represented his country at his age group and been scouted by foreign clubs.

Ten boys, all aged between 14 and 16, died in the tragedy

Gedson Santos, 14 (midfielder)

Known as "Gedinho," he arrived at Flamengo in 2019 and was in his early days at the club after making an impression while playing for Atletico Paranaense.

Jorge Eduardo, 15 (left wing)

Jorge began playing football aged seven at Democrata de Alem Paraiba, before joining Flamengo when he was 12. He was captain of the under-15 Rio champion team in 2018 and was set to start playing in the under-16 side.

Pablo Henrique, 14 (midfield)

Pablo Henrique da Silva Matos was the cousin of Vasco da Gama defender Werley, who plays in the Brazilian top flight, and had been at Flamengo since August 2018.

Samuel Thomas Rosa, 15 (right-back)

The right-back played in the Flamengo team that won the Nike Cup tournament.

Vitor Isaias, 15 (forward)

Vitor Isaias was a striker and had been at the club for six months. Former Real Madrid and Brazil footballer Savio Bortolini posted a tribute on Instagram to Vitor, a player he called 'Vitinho'.

Vitor Isaias pictured with former Brazil international Savio Bortolini. Bortolini, who came through the youth system at Flamengo, wrote: "There are no words to describe the pain of this moment. Vitinho, rest in peace my friend. We will never forget his playful way, his easy smile, his battle, his friendship."

Rykelmo Vianna, 16 (defensive midfielder)

Named in honour of former Argentina international Juan Roman Riquelme, Rykelmo started playing football when he was six, when his parents put him in a private school in Limeira, where he trained until he was 13 years old and then joined Flamengo.