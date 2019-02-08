Darnell Johnson: Hibernian defender faces ban for challenge on Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre

Hibs' Darnell Johnson fouls Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre, who was taken off injured
Johnson's challenge left Izaguirre writhing in agony and forced to depart on a stretcher

On-loan Hibernian defender Darnell Johnson faces a possible two-match ban after being issued with a notice of complaint for violent conduct in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Celtic.

Johnson, 20, was making his first appearance for the Edinburgh side since arriving last month from Leicester.

But he caught Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre with a challenge that saw the left-back taken off on a stretcher.

Johnson will have a hearing on Tuesday, unless Hibs dispute the charge.

They host Raith Rovers in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

