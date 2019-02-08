U20 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria and South Africa book World Cup places

Luke Le Roux of South Africa scored from the penalty spot to secure Amajita's place at the World Cup in Poland.

Nigeria and South Africa qualified for this year's Under 20 World Cup in Poland in May after both teams secured victories in their final group games at the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger on Friday.

The results also put Nigeria and South Africa into the semi-finals of the U-20 Nations Cup.

Nigeria beat hosts Niger 1-0 in Niamey thanks to a 73rd minute strike from Ibrahim Alhassan to reach the semi-finals.

South Africa secured their place with 1-0 win over Burundi at the Stade de Maradi after Luke Le Roux converted a penalty in the 9th minute.

Nigeria finished top of Group A on seven points with South Africa second on five points.

Hosts Niger were third on two points with Burundi finishing bottom of the standings on one point.

Senegal were the first team to qualify for the World Cup from Niger 2019 after their 2-0 win over Ghana on Thursday.

The last Group B matches take place on Saturday, with Mali facing Ghana in Niamey and Senegal taking on Burkina Faso in Maradi.