Marcelo Bielsa: EFL continue Leeds United 'spy' investigation

Marcelo Bielsa was appointed as Leeds United head coach last summer

Investigations into 'spying' by a Leeds United staff member will continue, with the English Football League saying a "number of areas" need "further exploration and clarification."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted sending someone to watch Derby training before their game last month.

A formal investigation was started on 15 January and the matter was further discussed by the EFL board on Friday.

Bielsa has sent someone to watch every team they have played in 2018-19 train.

"Following a comprehensive review of all available evidence, it was determined that there remain a number of areas that require further exploration and clarification," an EFL statement said.

"These investigations will take place at the earliest opportunity."

The incident took place on 10 January, with Leeds beating Frank Lampard's Derby 2-0 the following day.

A Leeds statement added: "We understand the EFL's need to request more time to investigate the complaint further and we will continue to cooperate fully as we look to resolve the matter quickly."

Directors from Championship clubs were not involved in the board's discussion to avoid potential conflicts of interest.