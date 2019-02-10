Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 0.
Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Barcelona: Champions six points clear after draw
Barcelona were held to a goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao as they went six points clear at the top of La Liga.
Lionel Messi had Barca's best chance as his lob from outside the box hit the top of the crossbar.
The hosts were the better team and Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen pulled off excellent saves to deny Markel Susaeta and Inaki Williams.
Athletic ended with 10 men when Oscar de Marcos was shown a second yellow card in injury time for handball.
Champions Barcelona, who are unbeaten in 11 league games, missed the chance to go eight points above second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Atletico 3-1 in the capital derby on Saturday.
It was the first time they had failed to score in a La Liga match in 38 games, since a goalless home draw with Getafe on 11 February 2018.
Ath Bilbao
- 13Herrerín
- 18De MarcosBooked at 90mins
- 5ÁlvarezBooked at 90mins
- 4Martínez
- 24Balenziaga
- 7EtxebarriaSubstituted forSan Joséat 56'minutes
- 16García CarrilloBooked at 52mins
- 14SusaetaSubstituted forMuniainat 62'minutes
- 22García
- 12Berchiche Izeta
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forKodroat 90'minutes
- 2Kodro
- 3Núñez
- 6San José
- 10Muniain
- 11Córdoba
- 19Gómez
- 25Simón
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15LengletBooked at 72minsSubstituted forVermaelenat 88'minutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 5BusquetsBooked at 78mins
- 22VidalSubstituted forAleñáat 63'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 7CoutinhoSubstituted forDembéléat 75'minutes
- 11Dembélé
- 14Malcom
- 17Murillo
- 19Boateng
- 21Aleñá
- 24Vermaelen
- 30Peña
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- 47,557
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 0.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.
Booking
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) for hand ball.
Hand ball by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Kenan Kodro replaces Iñaki Williams.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Clément Lenglet.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikel San José.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Attempt saved. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iker Muniain.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Coutinho.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuri (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Offside, Athletic Club. Iker Muniain tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Booking
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar De Marcos with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.