PSG 1-0 Bordeaux: Edinson Cavani injured days before Manchester United game

Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani was replaced at half-time, having scored a penalty in the 42nd minute

Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani suffered an injury in their win over Bordeaux, three days before their Champions League last 16 first leg tie at Manchester United.

PSG's all-time top scorer pulled up after scoring a penalty, the game's only goal, and had to be replaced by Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are now 13 points clear at the top.

Cavani's fellow forward Neymar has already been ruled out of the United games with a broken metatarsal.

PSG's win over Bordeaux came after their toughest week of the season. On Sunday, they lost for the first time in the league this season, 2-1 to Lyon, then needed extra time to beat third tier Villefranche in the French Cup on Wednesday.

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 12MeunierSubstituted forDagbaat 80'minutes
  • 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 32mins
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 34N'SokiBooked at 10mins
  • 24Nkunku
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forParedesat 59'minutes
  • 27DiabyBooked at 62mins
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forMbappéat 45'minutes
  • 17Choupo-Moting

  • 7Mbappé
  • 8Paredes
  • 16Areola
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 31Dagba
  • 33Toufiqui

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 3Palencia
  • 4Koundé
  • 25Nascimento de CastroSubstituted forJovanovicat 45'minutes
  • 20Sabaly
  • 5Passos Santos
  • 26BasicSubstituted forTchouameniat 60'minutes
  • 12de PrevilleBooked at 52mins
  • 13SankharéBooked at 2mins
  • 11KamanoBooked at 18minsSubstituted forCorneliusat 78'minutes
  • 7Briand

  • 9Cornelius
  • 14Jovanovic
  • 16Poussin
  • 17Tchouameni
  • 19Adli
  • 27Maja
  • 29Poundjé
Ruddy Buquet

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away21

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Bordeaux 0.

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Bordeaux 0.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Bordeaux).

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves.

Attempt missed. Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux).

Attempt saved. Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jimmy Briand.

Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Palencia with a cross.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Bordeaux).

Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).

Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux).

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux).

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Thomas Meunier because of an injury.

Substitution, Bordeaux. Andreas Cornelius replaces François Kamano.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux).

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux).

Attempt saved. François Kamano (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).

Attempt missed. Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

