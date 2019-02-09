PSG 1-0 Bordeaux: Edinson Cavani injured days before Manchester United game

Edinson Cavani was replaced at half-time, having scored a penalty in the 42nd minute

Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani suffered an injury in their win over Bordeaux, three days before their Champions League last 16 first leg tie at Manchester United.

PSG's all-time top scorer pulled up after scoring a penalty, the game's only goal, and had to be replaced by Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are now 13 points clear at the top.

Cavani's fellow forward Neymar has already been ruled out of the United games with a broken metatarsal.

PSG's win over Bordeaux came after their toughest week of the season. On Sunday, they lost for the first time in the league this season, 2-1 to Lyon, then needed extra time to beat third tier Villefranche in the French Cup on Wednesday.