Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Hoffenheim: Leaders blow 3-0 lead to draw

Borussia Dortmund had only dropped points in one previous Bundesliga game this season

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund threw away a 3-0 lead to draw against Hoffenheim.

Jadon Sancho put in another sensational performance, having a goal disallowed before opening the scoring, then setting up Mario Gotze's goal and hitting the post.

Raphael Guerreiro made it 3-0 in the 66th minute.

But Ishak Belfodil pulled one back before Pavel Kaderabek and Belfodil headers rescued a dramatic point.

Dortmund are six points above second-placed Bayern Munich, who are playing Schalke at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

England winger Sancho, at 18 years and 321 days, is now the youngest player to score eight Bundesliga goals in his career.