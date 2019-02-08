Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says he does not need help after Manchester City go top

Liverpool were five points clear of Manchester City at the end of January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not need any help after Manchester City overtook his side at the top of the Premier League table.

City claimed a title-race lead on goal difference by beating Everton on Wednesday after the Reds, who have a game in hand, had back-to-back draws.

Liverpool can regain first place against Bournemouth on Saturday before City face Chelsea on Sunday.

"I didn't read it, I didn't watch it and I still know it," said Klopp.

"You feel it, with the questions you get asked, the messages I get even from friends - something obviously changed in their view.

"I got a message this week, another sign that people think I need help - I don't need help, thank you very much, I'm fine."

Following City's shock defeat by Newcastle last month, Liverpool missed the chance to go seven points clear by drawing with Leicester before another stalemate with West Ham after Pep Guardiola's side beat Arsenal.

"It was kind of predictable, and if you want to be top of the table and a champion at the end of the season, you have to show in situations like that real passion, real desire, you have to fight," added Klopp.

"The only tool we really have to sort our situation is football, passion, a proper fight, being aggressive in the most legal way.

"Now we have the next chance to do better and I know that we will be ready with each fibre of our bodies, to fight for everything."