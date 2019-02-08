Paul Scholes: Oldham Athletic cleared to name ex-Man Utd midfielder as manager by EFL

Paul Scholes has been cleared to become manager of Oldham Athletic following an English Football League meeting.

The ex-England midfielder, 44, co-owns National League club Salford City along with five of his former Manchester United team-mates.

EFL rules prevent a person holding roles with two clubs at the same time without the prior consent of the board.

If appointed by Oldham, Scholes will take his first managerial role in the EFL with the club he followed as a boy.

It is understood Scholes has previously spoken to the Latics about succeeding Frankie Bunn as manager, but the matter was complicated by his 10% stake in Salford, who could be in the same league as Oldham next season.

This issue has now been resolved, leaving Scholes free to take up the job at Boundary Park if it is offered.

Scholes has previously spoken of his desire to take up a full-time coaching or management role.

His only professional involvement since he retired in 2013 has been the four games he spent as part of Ryan Giggs' backroom team following David Moyes' dismissal as Manchester United boss in 2014.

He has most recently been working as a television pundit for BT Sport.

Oldham, 15th in League Two, play Crawley away on Saturday, followed by successive home fixtures against Yeovil (12 February), Crewe (16 February) and Morecambe (19 February).

More to follow.