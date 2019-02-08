Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino 'disappointed' with Premier League schedule

Spurs are back in Champions League action at Wembley on Wednesday

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is "a little disappointed" with the Premier League for making his side play on Sunday afternoon before a Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

Spurs face Leicester on Sunday (13:30 GMT) and then host German side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Wednesday.

"We are not receiving help," Pochettino said. "It's a massive disadvantage to play with one day less to prepare.

"The Premier League must care about teams involved in the competition."

Asked whether he had enquired about playing the league match a day earlier, with the first leg of their last-16 tie to come in midweek, Pochettino said: "No, because I'm not in charge.

"I'm not frustrated but in another country like Spain, Germany, France, clubs involved can be helped - the league is going to help you arrive in the best condition."

The 46-year-old Argentine, who said last month he hoped to be Tottenham boss for 20 years and perhaps finish his career with the club, has guided Spurs to fifth, third, second and third in his four completed seasons since joining from Southampton in 2014.

Despite the loss of key players through injury in recent weeks, Spurs remain well placed in third, five points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

The club confirmed this week that their north London derby with Arsenal on 2 March would be played at Wembley and that a date for their first match at their redeveloped 62,062 White Hart Lane home had yet to be determined.

Pochettino admitted falling attendances in the club's second season at Wembley were a concern and said: "Did you see the last few games? How many? Thirty thousand. I want to play in front of 60,000 not 30,000.

"I want 60,000 in the stadium helping you to achieve the three points. It will be a massive boost and have a massive impact which can translate to the team.

"My wish is to play at the new stadium before the end of the season. My gut and feeling is it will be tough. It will be massive to play the last five games in the Premier League at our new stadium."

Kane injured ligaments in his left ankle against Manchester United

Kane could return against Burnley this month

Star striker Harry Kane has been sidelined since damaging ankle ligaments against Manchester United on 13 January, an injury that was expected to keep him out until March.

Since then Spurs have gone out of both domestic cups but have managed to win their three league games and Pochettino is hopeful Kane will return for the league trip to Burnley on 23 February.

"He is doing fantastic," the manager said. "We need to stop him every day because he wants to be ahead of his recovery.

"He is optimistic and his determination to play as soon as possible is unbelievable. He is nearly ready to play but we need to be realistic."

Beckham, Zidane meeting was a 'coincidence'

Meanwhile, Pochettino dismissed speculation surrounding a dinner meeting he and assistant Jesus Perez had with Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham at a central London restaurant this week.

"We met by coincidence," he insisted. "That's the history. We say hello. We met via coincidence and the story appears. How do you stop it?

"Jesus said 'look in the corner' and there's these two people with two people more. They came to say hello and we spent two minutes talking with each other."