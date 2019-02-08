Jozo Simunovic: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers not worried by defender's challenge on Oli Shaw

Oli Shaw came off at half-time after a heavy challenge with Jozo Simunovic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has "no concerns" about defender Jozo Simunovic being cited for a challenge on Hibernian striker Oli Shaw.

The Scottish FA compliance officer has been reviewing incidents from Wednesday's Scottish Premiership games.

But Rodgers believes the challenge from the Croatian defender will not merit further punishment.

"Not in my book," said Rodgers, whose side host St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

"It was a strong challenge, an aggressive challenge but I think defenders will tell you when you jump in with a young striker - especially the young boy from Hibs, who is a very good one - you have got to be strong and committed in the challenge. I think it was that.

"There is a thirst nowadays to over-analyse absolutely everything. But sometimes you have got to think it's a good challenge that doesn't need analysis and you get on with the game. But I understand everything gets analysed now. But I have no concern."

'They are amateur referees who will sometimes make mistakes'

Rodgers has previously backed the idea of full-time referees in Scotland and believes there is now more scrutiny of officials than ever.

"There is, probably because the decisions have obviously allowed it," he said. "If there were not so many decisions that were dubious and wrong there wouldn't be. But I just think it's the modern game as well.

"It's a very difficult job up here for referees. The guys are doing their very best. The reality is they are amateurs. They are amateur referees.

"Most of them have jobs to go and work, but the focus doesn't come off them any less. But that's the reality of where they are up here. They are amateur referees who will sometimes make mistakes."

"We only have a very small pool of referees, refereeing in what is a fanatical country for their football."