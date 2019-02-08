Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Marcus Rashford win monthly awards

Solskjaer (third from right) praised his coaching team after winning the January award

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won the manager of the month award for January.

United earned 10 points from 12 available with wins over Newcastle United, Tottenham and Brighton and a draw with Burnley.

United striker Marcus Rashford won the January player of the month award.

The 21-year-old England international scored three goals in four league games, including winners against Spurs and Brighton.

United have cut the gap to the top four from 11 points to two under Solskjaer, who took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho on 19 December.

"We want to move up the table and this is the start of it," said Solskjaer.

"The more you know the culture of the club, the culture of the players and the way that we have been successful, that has helped me."

The 45-year-old, who becomes the first Norwegian player or manager to win a Premier League monthly award, beat Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Southampton counterpart Ralph Hasenhuttl in the voting.

The winner is decided by the votes of the public and a panel of football experts.

Solskjaer praised his coaching team, adding: "You cannot be a good leader or a manager without good players, you can't get results without the players, so ultimately it's how they respond to what we tell them and they've been fantastic, so all credit to them."

United have won nine games out of 10 under Solskjaer and he has been told he will be in charge for the rest of this campaign.

He takes his team travel to Fulham on Saturday (12:30 GMT) before playing Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday and facing Chelsea in FA Cup fifth round on Monday, 18 February.