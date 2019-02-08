Bolton Wanderers set to be issued winding-up petition filed by HMRC

Bolton Wanderers are 23rd in the Championship, three points adrift of safety

Bolton Wanderers are set to be issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs.

BBC Radio Manchester reports that a petition by HMRC was filed on 4 February, although no date for a hearing has been made available.

The Championship club has been asked for comment.

Bolton owner Ken Anderson said on Monday that he was in "detailed discussions" with an interested party about the sale of the club.

Last month, Anderson said he was "doing his utmost" to find a buyer amid fan protests.