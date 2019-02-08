Emiliano Sala: Cardiff boss Warnock hopes family find 'peace & comfort'

Neil Warnock was visibly distraught following Cardiff's win over Bournemouth

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hopes the recovery and identification of Emiliano Sala's body will bring peace and comfort to his grieving family.

Argentine-born Sala, 28, was travelling to Cardiff in a light aircraft piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

Cardiff's players will wear black armbands at Southampton on Saturday and there will be a minute's silence.

The Welsh club have offered to fund the repatriation of Sala's body.

Sala's body was recovered late on Wednesday after the wreckage of the plane was found on Sunday. Dorset Police confirmed the identification on Thursday night.

Speaking on Friday, Warnock said: "It brings the family peace, offers them comfort."

Cardiff paid a club record £15m to French club Nantes for the striker, but he did not play a game for the Premier League side.

Warnock said he fitted "every criteria" he looks for in a player, adding: "At the same time he was a really nice lad. That would be my memory of him.

"He was at his prime, he had things to prove. He'd been in a comfort zone in France but he'd improved every year for the past few years.

"I thought he was ready. He was a little bit fearful of the challenge ahead but he knew he had to try and make that step.

"I thought he could score goals in the Premier League, and he did."

Tributes to striker Emiliano Sala have been laid by supporters at Cardiff City Stadium

Previously Warnock had said he had considered resigning "24 hours a day, seven days a week," in the aftermath of the tragedy. But he has dismissed those thoughts as Cardiff bid to stay in the Premier League.

"My mind has been back on football, as it's got to be. I steer the ship, but I have to say the boys and the staff have been great to me," Warnock added.

"That does matter when you're a team off the field as well as on it. You could see the response at Arsenal from the players, probably the best away performance.

"And the Bournemouth game was very good from our point of view, football wise."

He would not comment on Nantes demanding payment over the transfer fee, instead paying tribute to chairman Mehmet Dalman and chief executive Ken Choo.

"I couldn't be more grateful to Mehmet and Ken, who are keeping everything away from me. They're dealing with that and I have enough on my plate in terms of on the field," he said.

But Warnock said the football family, including fans of other clubs, had rallied around the Sala family at their time of need.

French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe had been among the high profile players who had responded financially to fund the family's private search for the aircraft and bodies.

Warnock said: "When I spoke to Romina (Sala's sister) she didn't want to let it go - and I wouldn't have wanted. To get that response is just amazing. And I'm sure anybody in the circumstances would have done that. It shows football isn't all bad news, hooliganism and everything else."

Scarfs and flags continue to be laid around the statue of former captain Fred Keenor in tribute to Sala and Ibbotson at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Emiliano Sala (left) was on board a plane being flown by pilot David Ibbotson

Warnock said: "I had a walk around the stadium one night when nobody was around - it was nice to see the shirts from clubs in the lower divisions. It makes you realise it's had a worldwide affect, the tributes hit home.

"It shows that everybody is thinking on the same wavelength and it's a loss to everyone in football. When you look at the finances they were able to raise to enable the search in the first place, I found that amazing. The response has been unbelievable.

Warnock also added support for the family of David Ibbotson. "I'm sure his family will be going through hell. Our thoughts are with him and his family."