Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Appleton, Celtic, Scottish Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian are close to appointing former Blackburn and Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton as their new head coach. (Sun)

Celebrity Hibs fan Irvine Welsh has tweeted his disgruntlement at the managerial situation at Easter Road, with the Trainspotting author criticising the club for being "mediocre". (National - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Hibernian have rejected the Scottish FA compliance officer's offer of a two-match ban for Darnell Johnson following his challenge on Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre in Wednesday's defeat in Glasgow. And the Edinburgh club are upset Celtic trio Scott Brown, Oliver Burke and Jozo Simunovic have escaped punishment for other incidents that took place at Celtic Park. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested the Scottish FA should bring in referees from England, Wales and abroad. (Times - subscription required)

Manager Eddie Wolecki Black says Celtic Women may apply to join England's Super League. (Scotsman)

"There was a guy trying to put an Auchinleck scarf on me continually," says Hearts boss Craig Levein of his scouting trip to watch Sunday's Scottish Cup opponents Auchinleck Talbot in their recent match against Petershill. (Daily Record)

Queen of the South midfielder Nicky Low hopes to knock another of his former teams out of the Scottish Cup when the Dumfries side visit Aberdeen on Sunday, having helped the Doonhamers beat Dundee in the last round. (Scotsman)

Dundee United's on-loan Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds feels he is on his way to being "fully over" his cruciate knee ligament injury after playing the full 90 minutes in last weekend's 2-1 win over Greenock Morton. (Sun)

Partick Thistle's James Penrice insists there will be no room for sentiment when he takes on former club East Fife in Saturday's Scottish Cup tie. (National - subscription required)

Celtic have the highest average attendance in the Scottish Professional Football League with 56,970 and Albion Rovers have the lowest with 269 while Hibs' average is slightly higher than that of Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Championship outfit Dundee United draw bigger average crowds that some Premiership clubs. (Scotsman)