Real Betis 2-2 Valencia: Copa del Rey semi-final first leg ends in a draw

Valencia last won the Copa del Rey in 2008

Valencia fought back from 2-0 down and scored a 93rd-minute equaliser as their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg tie at Real Betis ended level.

Loren Moron headed the hosts ahead from Sidnei's cross, before Joaquin scored directly from a left-wing corner.

But Denis Cheryshev pulled one back for Valencia with a header after Kevin Gameiro's delivery and Cheryshev then headed against the crossbar.

Gameiro made it 2-2 in injury time, finishing Rodrigo Moreno's low pass.

Betis were playing in the semi-finals for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2005, while Valencia scored another late goal after netting twice in injury time to edge out Getafe in the quarter-finals.

The second leg takes place at Valencia's Mestalla on Thursday, 28 February, a day after the second leg of the other semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a tie that is also level after a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

The final will be held on 25 May at Betis' home ground, the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.