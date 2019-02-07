Real Betis 2-2 Valencia: Copa del Rey semi-final first leg ends in a draw
-
- From the section European Football
Valencia fought back from 2-0 down and scored a 93rd-minute equaliser as their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg tie at Real Betis ended level.
Loren Moron headed the hosts ahead from Sidnei's cross, before Joaquin scored directly from a left-wing corner.
But Denis Cheryshev pulled one back for Valencia with a header after Kevin Gameiro's delivery and Cheryshev then headed against the crossbar.
Gameiro made it 2-2 in injury time, finishing Rodrigo Moreno's low pass.
Betis were playing in the semi-finals for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2005, while Valencia scored another late goal after netting twice in injury time to edge out Getafe in the quarter-finals.
The second leg takes place at Valencia's Mestalla on Thursday, 28 February, a day after the second leg of the other semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a tie that is also level after a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.
The final will be held on 25 May at Betis' home ground, the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 23Mandi
- 5BartraSubstituted forGarcía Fernándezat 10'minutes
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 6Canales
- 18Guardado
- 20FirpoBooked at 15minsSubstituted forGuerrero Martínat 80'minutes
- 21Lo Celso
- 16MorónSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Guerrero Martín
- 3García Fernández
- 7León
- 10Rodríguez Ruiz
- 13López
- 22Lainez
- 34Kaptoum
Valencia
- 1Doménech
- 21Piccini
- 24Garay
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 8SolerBooked at 65minsSubstituted forWassat 78'minutes
- 17CoquelinSubstituted forKondogbiaat 58'minutes
- 10ParejoBooked at 73mins
- 11Cheryshev
- 19RodrigoBooked at 52mins
- 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forGameiroat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Roncaglia
- 6Kondogbia
- 9Gameiro
- 13Murara Neto
- 18Wass
- 20Torres
- 23Sobrino
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 57,123
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10