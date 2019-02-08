Coleraine boss McAree keen to avoid 'long afternoon' against Linfield

Stephen O'Donnell and Michael O'Connor challenge for the ball as Coleraine drew 0-0 with Linfield in September

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree has warned his players of the need for hard work against Linfield following the Blues' Irish Cup exit.

The Bannsiders go to Windsor Park on Saturday to face the league leaders, who he knows will be keen to respond well to their defeat by Crusaders.

McAree has been hugely impressed with Linfield's performances, but believes his side can cause an upset.

"Linfield will see this as a chance to get back to winning ways," he said.

"It's a tough time to be playing them. If you don't work hard and put effort in that's required it can be a long afternoon at Windsor.

"I think Linfield have been playing a bit more football this year than they have in recent seasons and they have some exceptional players after recruiting well.

"But everybody looks forward to playing at the National Stadium and we will set up to try and get a win. I don't think anyone would expect us to do anything different."

Coleraine go into the game in good form, with Tuesday night's impressive victory away to McAree's former club, Dungannon Swifts making it seven wins and two draws from their last 10 outings.

Players 'buying into' McAree philosophy

McAree believes the players have now got used to the transition from former boss Oran Kearney to his style of management, and also praised the impact made by the host of new signings brought in during January.

"It was always going to take time for the players to buy into what I was trying to do after playing for so long for Oran," McAree continued.

"It has probably taken a little longer than I thought it would if I'm being honest, but the new signings have definitely made a big difference.

"When I arrived at the club the transfer window was shut but the new players have all got game time now and they have great quality."

Elsewhere second-placed Ballymena United travel to the Brandywell to face Institute who have Kevin Doherty in charge on an interim basis following the departure of Paddy McLaughlin to Cliftonville.

McLaughlin begins his tenure as Reds boss with a home game against Newry City, who ended a six-game losing streak in the league with a 1-1 draw against Glentoran on Tuesday night.

"It's a game where people will be expecting to see a positive reaction from their players to Paddy's appointment and him coming in will probably give them a lift but we will go there with confidence," said Newry manager Darren Mullen.

Crusaders, who occupy third place, face a testing encounter with Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park while Glenavon host bottom club Ards and Warrenpoint Town entertain Glentoran.