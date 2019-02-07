Carlos Queiroz: Colombia role for former Manchester United assistant boss

Carlos Queiroz had a 12-month spell in charge of Real Madrid in between his two spells as assistant manager at Manchester United

Ex-Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz has been appointed head coach of Colombia's national team.

Queiroz, 65, was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at United from 2002 to 2003 and then again from 2004 to 2008.

Colombia are the fifth national side Queiroz has been in charge of after spells with Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Iran.

Queiroz replaces Argentine Jose Pekerman, 69, who left the post in September.

Pekerman had been in the role since 2012 and took Colombia to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2014, although they lost on penalties against England in the last 16 of the 2018 tournament.

Queiroz's appointment had long been expected but Colombia had to wait until the end of the recently-concluded Asian Cup for the Portuguese's contract with Iran to run out. Iran lost 3-0 to Japan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup in Queiroz's last match in charge.