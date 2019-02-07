Andy Lonergan: Rochdale sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper on seven-day loan

Andy Lonergan
Andy Lonergan has made two appearances for Middlesbrough this season, both in the Carabao Cup

Rochdale have signed Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on an emergency seven-day loan deal.

The League One side were given dispensation to sign another keeper after Josh Lillis was injured in the win at Walsall last week.

The 35-year-old has made two appearances for Boro since joining from Leeds in the summer.

He could make his debut for Dale, who are 18th in the third tier, in Saturday's home game against Coventry.

