Miguel Almiron: Newcastle signing says record fee is 'an honour'

Almiron could make his debut at Wolves on Monday night

Newcastle's record signing Miguel Almiron said his £20m transfer fee is an "honour" rather than a weight on his shoulders.

The Paraguay forward joined from MLS side Atlanta United on deadline day.

It beats the £16m they paid Real Madrid for Michael Owen in 2005, and also broke the MLS transfer record.

Asked about the fee he said: "First and foremost I see it as an honour. It's something that I try not to pay too much attention to."

He added: "It's something that it secondary when it's compared to me helping the team.

"As players of this club, Newcastle United, which has so much history, that is pressure in itself in terms of wanting to do well.

"We know what the fans demand of us, but it doesn't concern me overly. I'm just going to focus on playing."

The 24-year-old has featured in the MLS team of the year for the past two seasons and scored 13 goals as Atlanta won their first MLS Cup last term.

He was one of only six players to record double figures for both goals and assists (11) in the MLS in 2018.

He added: "It's always been a dream of mine to come across in play and Europe and in the Premier League, I've had that in mind since the early days of my career.

"I feel I'm representing my country here, I'm proud of that, and I hope to give a good account of myself and of my country."