Joe Lolley: Nottingham Forest forward signs four-and-a-half-year deal

Joe Lolley
Joe Lolley has scored just once in his past 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest

Joe Lolley has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Championship club Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old forward, who joined the Reds from Huddersfield Town in January 2018, has scored eight goals in 35 appearances this season.

"It's something that was boiling away before I arrived, so I'm delighted that he's put pen to paper," boss Martin O'Neill told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Since I've come into the football club he's been a delight to work with."

Forest are 12th in the Championship and host Brentford on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you