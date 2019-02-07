Joe Lolley: Nottingham Forest forward signs four-and-a-half-year deal

From the section

Joe Lolley has scored just once in his past 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest

Joe Lolley has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Championship club Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old forward, who joined the Reds from Huddersfield Town in January 2018, has scored eight goals in 35 appearances this season.

"It's something that was boiling away before I arrived, so I'm delighted that he's put pen to paper," boss Martin O'Neill told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Since I've come into the football club he's been a delight to work with."

Forest are 12th in the Championship and host Brentford on Saturday.