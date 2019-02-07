Sophie Jones: Sheffield United Women forward charged with racist abuse

Sophie Jones joined Sheffield United from local rivals Sheffield FC

Sheffield United Women forward Sophie Jones has been charged with racially abusing Tottenham's Renee Hector.

Hector made the allegations after a Championship game between the teams on 6 January.

Jones has been charged with using abusive or insulting words, and it is further alleged they "included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

The Blades said they had co-operated fully with the FA's investigation.

"The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination," Sheffield United's statement added.

"Sheffield United will not comment further on the subject until the conclusion of the formal FA disciplinary hearing."

Jones has until 15 February to respond to the charge.

More to follow.