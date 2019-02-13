Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Celtic20:00Valencia
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Valencia: Emilio Izaguirre fit but no place for Kieran Tierney

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney remains on the sidelines for Celtic
Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is back in training but not fit enough to return against Valencia

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW and follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic will continue without left-back Kieran Tierney when Valencia visit on Europa League duty on Thursday.

Absent since mid-December with a hip complaint, the 21-year-old is back in training but will not be considered for the first leg of the round of 32 tie.

Emilio Izaguirre missed Sunday's Scottish Cup win over St Johnstone with an ankle knock but is fit to return.

Fellow defender Jozo Simunovic is available after being withdrawn at half time feeling ill at the weekend.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring complaint and joins Filip Benkovic, Tom Rogic, Eboue Kouassi and Anthony Ralston on the sidelines.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won all seven matches played in 2019, without conceding a goal.

But Celtic have never advanced beyond the round of 32 in the Europa League after defeats to Inter Milan (2015) and Zenit St Petersburg last year.

"We are at the best level we could be at in terms of the start we have made to the second part (of the season) and also to the level of our game," said the manager.

"The intensity is at a really high level and irrespective of our opponents that is what we always try to achieve in the game, in terms of pressing the game and playing at a really high tempo and have that throughout the 90 minutes.

"The idea is to be really aggressive defensively, strong and compact as a team and obviously look to be as creative and attacking as we can."

Valencia 'not used to losing'

Valencia, who finished third behind Juventus and Manchester United in their Champions League group, are eighth in La Liga.

The visitors have reached this stage of the competition on four occasions, going through each time.

Argentina defender Facundo Roncaglia is suspended for the Spanish side, while Jose Luis Gaya and Rodrigo Moreno have joined a long injury list.

But the visitors were able to welcome back former PSG and Benfica winger Gonaclo Guedes as a second-half substitute after two months out with a groin injury.

Rodgers described Valencia as "an outstanding team", adding: "They are not used to losing, they have only lost four (league) games this season so the mentality is to win.

"They have drawn some games but they are a very good side, packed with technical players, with good physicality but that's what you expect at this level."

The clubs met in the third round of the Uefa Cup in 2001-02, with both sides winning 1-0 at home and Valencia prevailing in a penalty shoot-out in Glasgow.

Valencia also triumphed in the first round of the 1962-63 Inter-Cities Fairs' Cup, 6-4 on aggregate, with the Spaniards going on to retain the trophy.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 14th February 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you