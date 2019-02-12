League Two
Swindon2Forest Green0

Swindon Town 2-0 Forest Green Rovers

First-half goals from Kaiyne Woolery and Theo Robinson secured a 2-0 win for Swindon against play-off rivals Forest Green.

Former Forest Green loanee Woolery opened the scoring in fine fashion after 36 minutes with a fierce strike from the outside of the area fizzing off the far post and in.

Robinson made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 43rd minute, cutting inside his man and slotting into the corner to put Swindon in control at the break for his first Swindon goal on his home debut.

George Williams was Forest Green's biggest threat. His lobbed effort four minutes in dropped narrowly over the bar.

Williams also had a low drive tipped onto the post by Lawrence Vigouroux nine minutes after the re-start and came close again later with a second effort that went wide.

Woolery almost got his second soon after but only found the side netting, while Dion Conroy slid in well to prevent a dangerous low cross.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 1Vigouroux
  • 2Knoyle
  • 26Conroy
  • 33Broadbent
  • 29KoikiBooked at 69mins
  • 19CarrollBooked at 83mins
  • 4McCourtSubstituted forDunneat 71'minutes
  • 22Woolery
  • 3Doughty
  • 10AndersonSubstituted forBennettat 81'minutes
  • 35RobinsonSubstituted forRichardsat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Dunne
  • 9Richards
  • 14Iandolo
  • 18House
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 23McCormick
  • 37Bennett

Forest Green

  • 34Ward
  • 19McGinley
  • 16GunningBooked at 25mins
  • 20DigbySubstituted forMcCoulskyat 73'minutes
  • 2Shephard
  • 4JamesSubstituted forLiddleat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 10BrownBooked at 8mins
  • 7Winchester
  • 23Mills
  • 9Doidge
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forScobleat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Collins
  • 6Rawson
  • 18Liddle
  • 21McCoulsky
  • 24Thomas
  • 25Scoble
  • 26Reid
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
6,261

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Swindon Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swindon Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 0.

Attempt missed. Shawn McCoulsky (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.

Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).

Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Dion Conroy.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Marc Richards replaces Theo Robinson.

Booking

Canice Carroll (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Canice Carroll (Swindon Town).

Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Junior Mondal replaces George Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Kyle Bennett replaces Keshi Anderson.

James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers).

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Dion Conroy.

Dion Conroy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Williams (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Paul Digby.

Foul by Michael Doughty (Swindon Town).

Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. James Dunne replaces Jak McCourt.

Attempt missed. Joseph Mills (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).

Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Ali Koiki (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Attempt saved. Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Canice Carroll (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Williams (Forest Green Rovers).

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Paul Digby.

Booking

Ben Liddle (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Liddle (Forest Green Rovers).

Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Attempt saved. George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City311710455312461
2Mansfield321513448252358
3Bury32169762392357
4MK Dons32158950321853
5Colchester321571052351752
6Carlisle321641250381252
7Forest Green321312747321551
8Exeter31149843311251
9Stevenage32145133640-447
10Swindon321210103841-346
11Oldham311291049381145
12Tranmere31129104540545
13Crewe32136133841-345
14Grimsby32134153639-343
15Newport31127123949-1043
16Northampton32814104145-438
17Crawley32114173646-1037
18Cheltenham3198143648-1235
19Cambridge31105162950-2135
20Port Vale3189142738-1133
21Yeovil3279163243-1130
22Morecambe3178163250-1829
23Macclesfield3277183354-2128
24Notts County31510163261-2925
View full League Two table

