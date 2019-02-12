Match ends, Swindon Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Swindon Town 2-0 Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
First-half goals from Kaiyne Woolery and Theo Robinson secured a 2-0 win for Swindon against play-off rivals Forest Green.
Former Forest Green loanee Woolery opened the scoring in fine fashion after 36 minutes with a fierce strike from the outside of the area fizzing off the far post and in.
Robinson made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 43rd minute, cutting inside his man and slotting into the corner to put Swindon in control at the break for his first Swindon goal on his home debut.
George Williams was Forest Green's biggest threat. His lobbed effort four minutes in dropped narrowly over the bar.
Williams also had a low drive tipped onto the post by Lawrence Vigouroux nine minutes after the re-start and came close again later with a second effort that went wide.
Woolery almost got his second soon after but only found the side netting, while Dion Conroy slid in well to prevent a dangerous low cross.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Vigouroux
- 2Knoyle
- 26Conroy
- 33Broadbent
- 29KoikiBooked at 69mins
- 19CarrollBooked at 83mins
- 4McCourtSubstituted forDunneat 71'minutes
- 22Woolery
- 3Doughty
- 10AndersonSubstituted forBennettat 81'minutes
- 35RobinsonSubstituted forRichardsat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dunne
- 9Richards
- 14Iandolo
- 18House
- 20Diagouraga
- 23McCormick
- 37Bennett
Forest Green
- 34Ward
- 19McGinley
- 16GunningBooked at 25mins
- 20DigbySubstituted forMcCoulskyat 73'minutes
- 2Shephard
- 4JamesSubstituted forLiddleat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 10BrownBooked at 8mins
- 7Winchester
- 23Mills
- 9Doidge
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forScobleat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Collins
- 6Rawson
- 18Liddle
- 21McCoulsky
- 24Thomas
- 25Scoble
- 26Reid
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 6,261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 2, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Shawn McCoulsky (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Dion Conroy.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Marc Richards replaces Theo Robinson.
Booking
Canice Carroll (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Canice Carroll (Swindon Town).
Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Junior Mondal replaces George Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Kyle Bennett replaces Keshi Anderson.
James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers).
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Dion Conroy.
Dion Conroy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Williams (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Paul Digby.
Foul by Michael Doughty (Swindon Town).
Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. James Dunne replaces Jak McCourt.
Attempt missed. Joseph Mills (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ali Koiki (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.
Attempt saved. Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Canice Carroll (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Williams (Forest Green Rovers).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Paul Digby.
Booking
Ben Liddle (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Liddle (Forest Green Rovers).
Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.
Attempt saved. George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.