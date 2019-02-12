League Two
Crewe2Carlisle1

Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Carlisle United

Jamie Devitt's sending-off proved costly for promotion hopefuls Carlisle as Shaun Miller grabbed a late winner against his former club to earn Crewe a 2-1 victory.

Playmaker Devitt received a straight red card from referee Paul Marsden in the 18th minute after lashing out with his foot at grounded full-back Perry Ng.

The Cumbrians were already trailing to Chris Porter's third-minute effort with the veteran frontman on hand to sidefoot Harry Pickering's low cross home from close range.

But Steven Pressley's men rallied and drew level in the 29th minute when right-back Gary Miller unleashed a low drive into the far corner.

Crewe were mainly in the ascendancy and Charlie Kirk's dipping shot was tipped over by Adam Collin.

While they retreated into their shell Carlisle managed to threaten on the break and after the restart, young Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare shot into the side-netting.

Porter wasted a chance to add to his tally when he headed straight at Collin, who dug Carlisle out of a hole when he kept out a fierce blast from Paul Green.

But the keeper was left stranded when Crewe substitute Miller latched onto Ryan Wintle's flick and slipped the ball under him for Crewe's 72nd-minute winner.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2NgBooked at 31mins
  • 5RayBooked at 44mins
  • 12Nolan
  • 3Pickering
  • 11AinleySubstituted forLoweryat 77'minutes
  • 17Green
  • 15Wintle
  • 10BowerySubstituted forMillerat 63'minutes
  • 7Porter
  • 20KirkSubstituted forDaleat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Miller
  • 13Richards
  • 16Lowery
  • 19Dale
  • 21Finney
  • 31Taylor-Sinclair
  • 32Sterry

Carlisle

  • 30Collin
  • 2MillerSubstituted forCullenat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Gerrard
  • 6Parkes
  • 3GraingerBooked at 72mins
  • 17O'HareBooked at 34minsSubstituted forScougallat 60'minutes
  • 21Etuhu
  • 15Slater
  • 16ThomasSubstituted forLiddleat 20'minutes
  • 10DevittBooked at 18mins
  • 9HopeBooked at 65mins

Substitutes

  • 4Liddle
  • 8Jones
  • 13Cullen
  • 18Grant
  • 22Scougall
  • 27McCarron
  • 29Gray
Referee:
Paul Marsden
Attendance:
3,476

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Carlisle United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Carlisle United 1.

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Carlisle United).

Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Mark Cullen (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Carlisle United).

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Owen Dale.

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Owen Dale replaces Charlie Kirk.

Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Carlisle United).

Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Paul Green.

Attempt blocked. Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Mark Cullen replaces Gary Miller.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Tommy Lowery replaces Callum Ainley.

Foul by Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra).

Gary Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Carlisle United 1. Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eddie Nolan.

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Adam Collin.

Attempt saved. Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Tom Parkes.

Attempt blocked. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Shaun Miller replaces Jordan Bowery.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City311710455312461
2Mansfield321513448252358
3Bury32169762392357
4MK Dons32158950321853
5Colchester321571052351752
6Carlisle321641250381252
7Forest Green321312747321551
8Exeter31149843311251
9Stevenage32145133640-447
10Swindon321210103841-346
11Oldham311291049381145
12Tranmere31129104540545
13Crewe32136133841-345
14Grimsby32134153639-343
15Newport31127123949-1043
16Northampton32814104145-438
17Crawley32114173646-1037
18Cheltenham3198143648-1235
19Cambridge31105162950-2135
20Port Vale3189142738-1133
21Yeovil3279163243-1130
22Morecambe3178163250-1829
23Macclesfield3277183354-2128
24Notts County31510163261-2925
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you