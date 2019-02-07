Danny Ings: Southampton striker out for up to three weeks with hamstring injury

Danny Ings has scored seven goals in 18 Premier League appearances for Southampton this season

Southampton striker Danny Ings has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Liverpool, came off after 27 minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Ings will now miss Saturday's home game against Cardiff and could also be unavailable for the trip to Arsenal and home fixture against Fulham.

"He is a good player for us and good striker, we need to have him here," boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

Southampton are 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.