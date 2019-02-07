Swansea City: Club hope trio of players will sign new deals

Daniel James and Leroy Fer were both close to leaving the Liberty Stadium on transfer deadline day

Swansea City are hoping to convince Daniel James, Leroy Fer and Mike van der Hoorn to sign new contracts.

Winger James saw a deadline-day move to Leeds fall through, while club captain Fer came close to joining Aston Villa.

Centre-back van der Hoorn has also been linked with a transfer, but boss Graham Potter is keen for all three to recommit to the Swans longer term.

"We have started those conversations and we'll see where it goes," Potter explained.

"I like them as players and as people. I personally touched on (the contract situation) yesterday with Leroy. The club are speaking with Mike as well and have chatted with Dan. We have started that process."

Welsh international James had seemed certain to join Leeds until the proposed deal collapsed.

The 21-year-old's Swansea contract expires at the end of next season.

Fer, 29, will become a free agent when his Liberty deal ends this summer.

Vice-captain van der Hoorn's contract also ends in June, but it has emerged the club will trigger an automatic 12-month extension in his case.

James was left out of Swansea's defeat at Bristol City last weekend, but Potter will bring him back into the fold for this visit to Millwall.

"Dan has come back in as if nothing's happened," Potter said.

"He has trained really well so we are looking forward to working with him and helping him fulfil his potential. He wants to get on with enjoying his football."

It is a similar story with Fer, although he will miss the Millwall game because of a hamstring injury.

Potter added: "He's a really important player for us and has been a really good leader.

"He is coming to the end of his contract. There are personal things that need to be taken into consideration and there was a potential opportunity to get a significantly better contract somewhere else.

"That was explored a little bit but it didn't happen. He never once indicated that he wanted to leave."

Potter, meanwhile, says Swansea have no choice but to look forward following the resignation of chairman Huw Jenkins who left the club after 17 years at the helm.

"I was shocked when I heard on Saturday evening," he said.

"He was someone who was very influential in bringing me to the club and was very supportive.

"You look at his influence at this club - two training grounds, the promotions through the leagues and the time in the Premier League.

"There's not going to be another Huw Jenkins coming here. He was unique in terms of his understanding of the club and what we have been through."