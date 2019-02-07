Macclesfield Town: Some players still to receive wages for January
Some Macclesfield Town players have not received their wages for January, reports BBC Radio Manchester.
The players concerned have contacted the Professional Footballers' Association for help in the matter.
"We are aware two members of staff are not yet in receipt of their January salary and we are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible," a club statement said.
The news comes a year since the club apologised for late payment of wages.
Majority shareholder Amar Alkadhi later said the late payment was due to a technical issue with his bank.