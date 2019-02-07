Denmark wants to stage Women's European Championship in 2025

Pernille Harder led Denmark to the final of Euro 2017, which they lost 4-2 to the Netherlands

Denmark wants to host the Women's European Championship in 2025, the Danish Football Association's head of women's elite football has told BBC Sport.

Last year, England were confirmed as the hosts of the 2021 tournament.

The Danes reached the final of the most recent Euros, in the Netherlands, in 2017.

"We have a dream and we want to make it clear that we want to be hosting the Euros in 2025," Mette Bach Kjær said.

Denmark previously staged the finals in 1991 and their national team has reached at least the semi-finals of the past five tournaments.

Denmark's capital Copenhagen will be one of the host cities for the men's European Championship in 2020, which is being played at venues across the continent, with the semi-finals and finals at Wembley.

"At the Danish Football Association, we want football to be for everyone; girls, boys, men and women," Kjaer added. "In 2020 we're a host city for the men's Euros and we'd like to host games for the women's Euros too, to develop football in Denmark."

Uefa has not yet opened the formal bidding process for the 2025 tournament.

Asked if the Danish FA were planning a solo bid or looking to combine one with any of their Scandinavian neighbours, she replied: "At the moment we are just talking about Denmark but we have a very close collaboration with or nearby Nordic countries so, who knows, perhaps we could do something together. But at this time, it's just Denmark."