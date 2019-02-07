Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal secure World Cup place

Senegal have secured a place at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland

Senegal insist they will continue playing to win at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations despite sealing a place at May's World Cup.

They sealed their place in Poland with a 2-0 win over Ghana on Wednesday to advance to the Nations Cup semi-finals in Niger.

Despite the Group B win Senegal coach Youssouph Dabo says his team will continue trying their hardest.

"We have qualified but it doesn't mean we will go into the game against Burkina Faso not wanting to win," he insisnted

"Our object was to qualify for the World Cup which has been achieved now we will take it game by game because now it's a matter of winning or you're out of the tournament."

Youssouph Badji, 18, scored both goals in the first half to earn the win for Senegal.

Mali beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in the other Group B match thanks to a goal from Mamadou Traore.

The results mean that Ghana know a draw against Mali in their final Group B game will be enough to see them reach the semi-finals on goal difference.

Mali must win that game in order to reach the last four, which also earns a World Cup spot.

Burkina Faso have now lost both their matches so far and are out of contention for the semi-finals.