Mike Newell: Ex-Blackburn striker departs as Wrexham assistant boss

Mike Newell also played for Everton, Luton Town, Leicester City and Aberdeen

Ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Mike Newell has left his role as assistant manager of National League club Wrexham by mutual consent.

Newell, who joined the club in December, has left following the departure of Graham Barrow as manager.

Bryan Hughes has been appointed Barrow's successor.

"We would like to thank Mike for his efforts during his short time at the football club and wish him all the very best for the future," Wrexham said.

"Wrexham AFC will make further announcements regarding a replacement assistant manager as soon as possible."