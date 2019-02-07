Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Hearts. Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Hibs boss John Hughes has backed Dean Holden to become the club's new manager. (Sun)

Hearts boss Craig Levein lamented the size of the Tynecastle pitch, feeling it helped Livingston gain a point on Wednesday. (Sun - print edition)

Steven Gerrard has warned Alfredo Morelos he needs to cut out the red cards if he wants to take his career to the next level. (Sun)

However, Gerrard says he will never try to change the Colombian striker. (Daily Record)

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell will find out later on Thursday if he is to serve a touchline ban over a bust-up with a match official in the defeat to Morton. (Press and Journal)

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell will meet with clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two after being criticised for snubbing them at a recent disciplinary summit. (Daily Record - print edition)

Kazakhstan will have a three-week training camp in Turkey to prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifying clash with Scotland. (Sun - print edition)

Former Celtic defender Ramon Vega's attempt to challenge Gianni Infantino for the role of Fifa president has failed, after he could not get enough support. (Daily Record - print edition)

Livingston are mourning the death of honorary life president John Bain, who died at the age of 95. (Daily Record - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Rugby: Sean Maitland is set for a shock Scotland recall in place of Blair Kinghorn for Saturday's Murrayfield clash with Ireland. (Daily Mail)

Darts: Peter Wright has vowed to restore his reputation as one of darts' elite players. 'Snakebite' is Scotland's lone representative in the PDC Premier League after Gary Anderson withdrew through injury. (Daily Record - print edition)

Ice skating: Four Scots have been selected in the Great Britain team at the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan. (Scotsman)