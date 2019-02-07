Uefa boss Aleksander Ceferin re-elected on four-year term
Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected as president of European football's governing body Uefa for the next four years.
The 51-year-old was the only candidate and was elected unopposed by delegates from the 55 member associations at the Uefa Congress in Rome.
The Slovenian lawyer took over two-and-a-half years ago from disgraced predecessor Michel Platini.
The Frenchman stepped down after being banned by Fifa over ethics breaches.