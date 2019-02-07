Brighton boss Chris Hughton says up to FA to take action over alleged Gaetan Bong chant

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: West Bromwich Albion 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion highlights

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says it is up to the Football Association to take action over an alleged derogatory chant aimed at Gaetan Bong by West Brom fans.

Bong was also booed after coming on as an extra-time substitute in Wednesday's 3-1 FA Cup win over the Baggies.

Last season full-back Bong accused West Brom's Jay Rodriguez of directing a racist comment towards him - a charge the FA said could "not be proven".

Hughton said it was "down to the authorities" to "deal with".

Bong was making his first return to The Hawthorns since he said Rodriguez told him 'You're black and you stink' during a game last season.

The Baggies forward denied making the comment and the FA came to its verdict after employing two lip-reading experts to watch slow-motion footage of the incident.

Bong came on to loud boos from the West Brom fans after 105 minutes in his side's FA Cup fourth round replay.

"It's not nice but the game has done very well in recent years in picking up on anything they need to and the original case was dealt with very well by the FA," said Hughton.

"You are going to hear things you think are unfair and don't want to hear and that then becomes the responsibility of others.

"I heard them (the boos), it's difficult not to but I prefer to talk about the individual. We have an outstanding individual and our support goes to our players."

When asked by Brighton newspaper The Argus if he specifically heard the words in the chant, Hughton replied: "No. I could certainly hear a chant, I couldn't hear what the wording was.

"I certainly heard lots of boos. When it started I knew that it wasn't going to stop."

Brighton fans also reportedly aimed chants at Rodriguez, who was substituted after 45 minutes.

West Brom boss Darren Moore said "I didn't hear the chant [towards Bong].

"I heard the chorus of boos. We know what the incident was.

"The game is finished and over with, we move on. We can't let these things overshadow the game."