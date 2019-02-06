Thursday's papers

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "City storm back to top"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "We want our money"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Aym for the top"
Metro
In the Metro, "Lap top"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Aym is true to hit top"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "City's Aym is true"
The Times
In the Times, "Nantes demand Sala cash"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Storming back to the top"
Independent
In the Independent, "Cardiff and Nantes wrangle over fee"

