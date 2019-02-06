Marek Hamsik: Napoli midfielder's proposed China move 'suspended'

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik is the club's record appearance holder

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik's proposed move to an unnamed Chinese club has been "suspended".

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti had said the 31-year-old was "in talks" over a move but the club's Twitter account now says previously agreed financial terms have not been met.

Hamsik, who played in the 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday, joined Napoli from Brescia in 2007.

He has gone on to become the club's all-time leading scorer with 121 goals.