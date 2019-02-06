Bury: HMRC bid to wind up League Two club dismissed by court

Bury are currently third in the League Two table, 16 points behind leaders Lincoln City

A bid by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to wind up League Two club Bury has been dismissed at a Companies Court hearing on Wednesday.

Judge Sally Barber dismissed a winding up petition after HMRC representatives said a debt owed by the club was paid.

Businessman Steve Dale took over at the Shakers in December after previous chairman Stewart Day left the club.

"The new board have openly discussed the financial situation they inherited," a club statement said.

"This is something the chairman and his team have worked extremely hard on and hope to have the club financially stable and self sufficient as soon as possible."

The court was also told that two companies are still owed about £27,000 in total by the club, with the lawyer representing them saying a separate, winding up application could be made.

The judge scheduled another hearing for 13 March.