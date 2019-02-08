Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Celtic, Rangers, Hastie, Scottish Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian will choose between Paul Heckingbottom and Michael Appleton to replace Neil Lennon as head coach. (Daily Record)

Former Dundee forward Albert Kidd, whose goals famously denied Hearts the Scottish Premier Division title in 1986, says Hibernian should consider Australia coach Graham Arnold for their managerial vacancy. Kidd works as a football pundit in Australia after moving there in the late 1980s. (Scotsman)

Hibs' Australia international Mark Milligan says the Easter Road club should take their time over appointing a new boss. (Sun)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic will find out on Friday whether he faces any further action for his challenge with Hibernian's Oli Shaw during the Premiership leaders' 2-0 win on Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will on Friday discover if he is to face retrospective action for his challenge with Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson during Wednesday's 4-2 win for the Ibrox side. (Herald - subscription required)

Reports in Portugal suggest Rangers are interested in Maritimo midfielder Josip Vukovic but Villarreal are also monitoring the 26-year-old. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes veteran striker Jermain Defoe can be "a great mentor" to fellow Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Express)

Norwich City, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion sent representatives to watch Motherwell's Jake Hastie in Wednesday's 2-1 win over St Mirren while scouts from Swansea and Sunderland also saw the midfielder score an impressive goal in Paisley. (Daily Record)

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney, whose side are bottom of the Premiership, says his side are "underdogs" in this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Championship opponents Dundee United, citing the Tangerines' spending power. (Sun)

Aidan Fitzpatrick says Partick Thistle will be a different proposition for Scottish Cup opponents East Fife, having lost to the Bayview side in this season's League Cup. (Herald - subscription required)

Malaga forward Jack Harper says he has not "had a call" from the Scotland camp but says "I'd like to think they know what I'm doing" after making his way into the first team at the Segunda Division club. (Guardian)