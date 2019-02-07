Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team for the weekend

Manchester United are unbeaten in their eight Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (won seven, drew one), scoring 20 goals and conceding just six

The Christmas chaos is long gone, the transfer window is firmly shut and life as a fantasy football manager gets back to normal.

But who to pick this week? We have taken a look at the stats and the players in form, as well as some you might want to avoid.

Give the new guys a go?

Now may well be the time to look at those players who joined clubs at the back end of the transfer window. The window closed on a Thursday night, with some bosses not too keen to throw their new signings straight into action a couple of days later, but this week might be their time.

Crystal Palace's Michy Batshuayi has already shown he could be great value as he came up with an assist in an eight-minute cameo off the bench in the Eagles' 2-0 win against Fulham.

Palace's need for Batshuayi is clear. They have only scored 26 goals in 25 games and midfielder Luka Milivojevic is their only man to have scored more than four league goals in 2018-19 - although six of his seven goals have come from the penalty spot.

Michy Batshuayi claimed his first Crystal Palace assist five minutes after coming on against Fulham

Peter Crouch was another deadline day signing and he came up with an assist for Burnley after only 14 minutes on the pitch against Southampton, with the Clarets at Brighton this weekend.

Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain scored his first two goals for the club last weekend, but you might think about waiting a few weeks before selecting him. The reason? They are away at Manchester City on Sunday, do not have a league game the following week and then play Spurs the week after.

Premier League top goalscorers in 2018-19 16 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 15 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 14 - Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 12 - Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 11 - Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

How about some defensive options?

Under Jose Mourinho, you did not get much of a return from your Manchester United defence, with only two clean sheets in the first 17 league games of the season. But that has all changed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with only seven goals conceded in his 10 matches in charge.

David de Gea has not missed a minute of football this season and the United defence now has a very settled look to it with Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw all playing regularly.

United play at Fulham this Saturday in the early kick-off, a side they are unbeaten against in 10 Premier League meetings. Cottagers boss Claudio Ranieri has an awful record against United as well, picking up just two wins in his 13 Premier League games against them (won two, drawn six, lost five).

A goalscoring defender is always good value and Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny has two goals in three games, with the Gunners facing Huddersfield who have not beaten them since 1971.

Brighton's Shane Duffy and Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp both have four goals to their name in the league, with Wolves' Matt Doherty among those on three - although he is in good form, scoring twice in his side's 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Most clean sheets in 2018-19 - goalkeepers 13 - Alisson (Liverpool) 11 - Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Ederson (Manchester City) 9 - Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) 7 - Neil Etheridge (Cardiff), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Martin Dubravka (Newcastle)

Bouncing back?

Title-chasing Liverpool have dropped four points in two matches, but will be expecting three points at home to Bournemouth.

Liverpool have never lost at Anfield to the Cherries, while Bournemouth have lost their last seven away league games. That means Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be prominent in many people's teams.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has scored in three of his past four games, Wolves' Diogo Jota has three goals and two assists in his past three gameweeks, while his team-mate Joao Moutinho has created five assists in three matches.

Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford continue to be must-have options. Pogba has six goals and six assists in eight matches, with Rashford scoring seven and assisting six in his past 12.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have 24 league goals between them and will expect plenty of chances to come their way against Huddersfield, who are winless in their last 12 league games (drawn one, lost 11) - the longest current run in the top four tiers of English football.

Manchester City have a tough game against Chelsea this week and then no league action the week after because of their involvement in the Carabao Cup final, so beware if you want Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, David Silva or Kevin de Bruyne.