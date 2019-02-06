Simon Cox: Southend United striker extends contract

Simon Cox has had spells with Reading, Swindon, West Brom and Nottingham Forest

Southend United have extended the contract of top scorer Simon Cox until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 31-year-old Republic of Ireland international has scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for the League One side in the current campaign.

Boss Chris Powell told the club website: "Simon has definitely earned himself this extra year.

"At times everyone can see why he's played international and Premier League football."