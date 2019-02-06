Falkirk: Club appeals against fine over Ray McKinnon appointment

Falkirk are considering whether to appeal as they believe the club "acted appropriately at all times"

Falkirk have appealed against a £60,000 fine issued for luring manager Ray McKinnon and assistant Darren Taylor from Championship rivals Morton.

The duo joined Falkirk in acrimonious circumstances in August, three months after they were appointed by Morton.

As a result the Scottish Professional Football League found the club to "have breached and/or failed to comply" with two rules.

The club says it has "lodged an appeal with the SFA Judicial Panel".

Falkirk were ordered to pay the SPFL Trust £40,000 immediately with the rest suspended for two years.

"We remain in constant dialogue with our legal representatives and would like to reassure our supporters that we will continue to challenge what we feel necessary to act in the best interests of our management team and club," Falkirk said in a statement.

Morton say they have still not been compensated by Falkirk and will "continue to pursue all routes to receive" some.