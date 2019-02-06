Terrassa veterans team expelled after insults aimed at women's team

Terrassa's women's team were subjected to insults from the club's veterans' team

A Spanish team have been expelled from competition and all their players released after they insulted members of the club's women's team during a match.

The men played for Terrassa veterans, whose first team play in the Spanish third division.

They were waiting for a Catalonia women's second division game between Terrassa and Viladecavalls to finish, but two of their players began shouting insults, including "go and scrub the kitchen", when a delay threatened the kick-off time of their own match.

In response, players from both women's sides sat in the centre circle and refused to move.

Terrassa press officer Juanma Medina told BBC Mundo: "A player suffered a very serious injury when she fractured her fibula. This caused a delay while waiting for the ambulance, with the action stopped for between 20 and 30 minutes."

Terrassa veterans - who were warming up behind one of the goals - began demanding the match be brought to an early conclusion in the second half so that their own game could begin. Spanish regulations prevent veterans' matches from kicking off any later than 19:00.

Referee Alexia Mayer responded by suspending the match, giving way to the centre-circle protest.

Mayer's subsequent report included details of the insults but the veterans' team refused to identify which of their players were responsible.

Terrassa's internal investigation into the events led to the withdrawal of the veterans' team "for sexist insults". The decision to release all the players came after the team "was not able to identify or point out the two players" in question.

The veterans' team accepted the measure as it was best for "the image of the club".