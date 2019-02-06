Irish Cup quarter-final: Larne v Coleraine cup live on BBC TV
BBC Northern Ireland will have live television coverage of the Irish Cup quarter-final between Larne and Coleraine on 1 March.
The Inver Park tie, which will have a 19:45 GMT kick-off, will form part of BBC Northern Ireland's Friday night football series.
The game will be repeat of last year's semi-final which Coleraine won 3-1.
Larne are runaway leaders of this season's Championship and are likely to represent a tough test for the holders.