Guinea's Ibrahima Sory Conte an injury doubt for Africa Cup of Nations

Guinea's Ibrahima Sory Conte is on loan at Ligue 2 club Niort from French Ligue 1 side Lorient

Guinean international Ibrahima Sory Conte is in race against time to feature in this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 22-year-old's French Ligue 2 club, Niort, have announced he will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

He needs surgery on his left knee, which he injured during their 1-1 draw against Nancy at home last Friday.

"He Ruptured his cruciate ligament means that the season has ended for Ibrahima Conte," Niort tweeted.

"The whole club wishes you a speedy recovery. You will come back even stronger"

With the French season ending in May he is now in race against time to feature at the Nations Cup which kicks off in June.

Conte has become a regular in the Guinea senior national team and has featured in the Syli Nationale's last four matches in the 2019 qualifiers.

He joined Niort on a one year long loan from Lorient last July and has played 18 league games this season.