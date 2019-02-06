Portsmouth: Jack Whatmough set for lengthy spell out with knee injury

Jack Whatmough has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth this season

Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough will miss the rest of the season and potentially some of the next as he requires surgery on his right knee.

It will be the third time in four years he faces an extended period out of action with a knee injury.

Whatmough, 22, signed a new two-and-a-half year contract last month.

"It's a frustration," Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told BBC Radio Solent. "He's a smashing lad and I've got every confidence in his character."

Whatmough had to be withdrawn during the first half of Pompey's 1-1 draw against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday before seeing specialists to determine the extent of his injury.

"It looks another long stretch out for him," Jackett added. "He will, as ever, get very well looked after by the club.

"It's not something medically we saw coming as he's been okay and come through a run of game over the Christmas and New Year period."