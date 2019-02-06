Hampden to host anti-racism meeting following 'worrying' rise in incidents

Scottish football is to hold an anti-racism summit later this month amid a "worrying" rise in the number of racist incidents at games.

All 42 Scottish league clubs will be represented at Hampden along with the SFA, SPFL and the Scottish Government.

Campaign group Show Racism the Red Card will also attend.

"As an organisation, we need to work with the Scottish Government and Scottish parliament," said SRtRC campaign manager Jordan Allison.

Show Racism the Red Card are keen to introduce a new system to make it easier for players and fans to report racist abuse.

They say a "flow chart of racism incidents is required", adopting a similar set-up in Wales where a process of reporting incidents from grassroots games and up allows any individual to report an incident to a higher level.

Allison told BBC Scotland: "We are very much looking forward to this meeting at Hampden Park.

"The vast majority of Scottish football fans are not racist, as well as in Scottish society, however in society in general racism is on the rise and over the last few months it has crept into the Scottish football stands.

"As an organisation - Show Racism the Red Card - we need to work with the Scottish government and Scottish parliament to address these. With our meeting with them at the end of the month it's a great opportunity to do that."